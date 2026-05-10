Swedbank AB Purchases 67,344 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 67,344 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 586.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.27.

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Trending Headlines about Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of O stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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