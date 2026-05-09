Swedbank AB Purchases 690,000 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 433.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,215 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,117,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.Healthpeak Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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