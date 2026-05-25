Swedbank AB Purchases 93,059 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Swedbank AB raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 21,101.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 93,059 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.25% of Curtiss-Wright worth $51,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 45.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,493 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $189,468,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,320,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,089,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5,993.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,868 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,926,000 after purchasing an additional 76,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 94.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $748.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $746.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CW

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.70, for a total value of $2,182,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,634 shares in the company, valued at $34,264,027.80. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.07, for a total transaction of $102,388.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,854,674.70. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,279. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CW stock opened at $730.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $709.33 and a 200-day moving average of $646.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $413.35 and a 12-month high of $760.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

See Also

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