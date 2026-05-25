Swedbank AB Raises Stock Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in ARM were worth $39,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Amundi increased its position in ARM by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in ARM by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in ARM by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ARM by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $208.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

Key ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite sold 24,339 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $5,090,501.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,318.45. The trade was a 81.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 23,867 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $3,846,644.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,894,829.05. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 276,966 shares of company stock worth $56,798,645 over the last quarter.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $306.51 on Monday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $323.83 billion, a PE ratio of 364.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company's fifty day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.50.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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