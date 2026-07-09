Swedbank AB Reduces Holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Swedbank AB lowered its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,091,528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 543,544 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.85% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $40,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of HASI stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a current ratio of 12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HASI

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

Further Reading

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