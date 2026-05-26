Swedbank AB Reduces Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,387 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 19,680 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $23,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $369,597,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 621.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $168,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,525 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $54,314,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 712,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $99,511,000 after acquiring an additional 282,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 286,189 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,755,000 after acquiring an additional 270,856 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:MAA opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $156.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.45%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a "sector underperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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