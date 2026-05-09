Swedbank AB Sells 21,422 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,556 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 21,422 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of DexCom worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in DexCom by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in DexCom by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,010,300.16. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 price objective on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded DexCom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $81.00 price objective on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.50.

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DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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