Swedbank AB Sells 275,482 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,578 shares of the company's stock after selling 275,482 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.08% of Vertiv worth $49,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company's stock worth $1,276,173,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock worth $517,715,000 after acquiring an additional 491,349 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after acquiring an additional 930,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,143,067 shares of the company's stock worth $323,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 5.3%

VRT opened at $340.05 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $359.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $280.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.77. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $269.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $281.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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