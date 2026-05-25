Swedbank AB Sells 275,482 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,578 shares of the company's stock after selling 275,482 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.08% of Vertiv worth $49,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 148.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 934.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,667,000 after acquiring an additional 992,031 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after acquiring an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,136,800. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $327.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $379.93. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.23.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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