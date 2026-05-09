Swedbank AB Sells 3,997 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.28% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $25,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 225.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $348.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $392.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinsale Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Kinsale Capital across several periods, including Q1 2027, Q4 2026, and FY2026, which suggests analysts still see solid profit growth ahead. Better earnings expectations can help support valuation. Kinsale Capital analyst estimate update

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Kinsale Capital across several periods, including Q1 2027, Q4 2026, and FY2026, which suggests analysts still see solid profit growth ahead. Better earnings expectations can help support valuation. Positive Sentiment: Davenport & Company relocating its headquarters to Kinsale Center is a small but favorable development for Kinsale’s real estate footprint, adding visibility to the property and the surrounding area. Davenport & Company Relocates Headquarters to Kinsale Center

Davenport & Company relocating its headquarters to Kinsale Center is a small but favorable development for Kinsale’s real estate footprint, adding visibility to the property and the surrounding area. Neutral Sentiment: Management disclosure showed CEO Michael Kehoe still owns a very large stake after selling shares, so the transaction is not a full exit. Still, insider sales can weigh on sentiment until investors get more clarity on the reason for the sale. SEC Form 4

Management disclosure showed CEO Michael Kehoe still owns a very large stake after selling shares, so the transaction is not a full exit. Still, insider sales can weigh on sentiment until investors get more clarity on the reason for the sale. Negative Sentiment: The Bear Cave short-seller report and related coverage accuse Kinsale of aggressive claim denial tactics, which appears to be the main driver of the stock’s decline today. Such allegations can raise concerns about underwriting quality, reputation, and future legal or regulatory risk. Kinsale Capital stock falls after short seller report

The Bear Cave short-seller report and related coverage accuse Kinsale of aggressive claim denial tactics, which appears to be the main driver of the stock’s decline today. Such allegations can raise concerns about underwriting quality, reputation, and future legal or regulatory risk. Negative Sentiment: CEO Michael Kehoe sold 22,576 shares for about $6.8 million, a move that can signal caution to investors and add pressure on the stock. Kinsale Capital CEO stock sale

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total transaction of $6,832,852.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,048 shares in the company, valued at $93,233,807.68. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $304.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $293.78 and a one year high of $512.76. The company's fifty day moving average price is $349.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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