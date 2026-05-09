Swedbank AB Sells 45,986 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,319 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,986 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.12% of Gen Digital worth $20,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 38,275.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 194,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 194,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,213,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,050,150,000 after acquiring an additional 964,046 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gen Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,238,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 525.5% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 83,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 738,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 287,369 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Gen Digital Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $22.71 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Gen Digital had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 56.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Gen Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Gen Digital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gen Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gen Digital beat quarterly expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above estimates, and said Trust-Based Solutions revenue surged sharply year over year. The results suggest improving growth momentum and stronger demand in cybersecurity. Article Title

Gen Digital beat quarterly expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above estimates, and said Trust-Based Solutions revenue surged sharply year over year. The results suggest improving growth momentum and stronger demand in cybersecurity. Positive Sentiment: The company raised fiscal 2027 guidance above Wall Street expectations, pointing to 8%–10% revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $2.85–$2.95, which reinforced optimism about future earnings power. Article Title

The company raised fiscal 2027 guidance above Wall Street expectations, pointing to 8%–10% revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $2.85–$2.95, which reinforced optimism about future earnings power. Positive Sentiment: RBC lifted its price target on Gen Digital to $24 from $22, signaling slightly improved analyst confidence even though the firm kept a “sector perform” rating. Article Title

RBC lifted its price target on Gen Digital to $24 from $22, signaling slightly improved analyst confidence even though the firm kept a “sector perform” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Gen Digital announced a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, which may support income-focused investors but is not a major growth catalyst by itself.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gen Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEN

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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