Swedbank AB Sells 50,000 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.21% of Ralph Lauren worth $44,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,048,755 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $328,848,000 after purchasing an additional 93,753 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $264,225,000 after purchasing an additional 952,681 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 941,832 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $295,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,511 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,203 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $207,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 715,733 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $224,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ralph Lauren

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralph Lauren this week:

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $377.89 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a one year low of $258.13 and a one year high of $393.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock's 50-day moving average is $354.00 and its 200 day moving average is $355.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.28. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 11.60%.The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $437.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $428.29.

View Our Latest Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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