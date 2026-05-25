Swedbank AB Sells 554,822 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Swedbank AB cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,249 shares of the company's stock after selling 554,822 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $147.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised Airbnb to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.67.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $536,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 463,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,268,345. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $8,761,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,744. The trade was a 83.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,219,594. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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