Swedbank AB Sells 78,438 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 78,438 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.13% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 21,864.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,774,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,810,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $507,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,717 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 76.1% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,888,809 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $96,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,131 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 102.9% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,372,586 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $78,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,093 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $175,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,972 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director David Goldberg acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,983.90. This trade represents a 5.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 44,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,151.40. This trade represents a 2.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,771 shares of company stock worth $183,684. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.2%

AMH stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Further Reading

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