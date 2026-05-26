Swedbank AB Sells 78,438 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 78,438 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.13% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Goldberg bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,983.90. This represents a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 44,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,082,151.40. This trade represents a 2.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 9,771 shares of company stock worth $242,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.1%

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.American Homes 4 Rent's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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