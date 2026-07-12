Swedbank AB Sells 799,844 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,342 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 799,844 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Illumina were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Illumina by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,081 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,605 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,771,540. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,146,860.76. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Illumina News

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Illumina Stock Down 1.8%

ILMN stock traded down $3.56 on Friday, reaching $190.20. 1,075,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,858. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $150.44.

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Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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