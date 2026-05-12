Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Acquires 7,647 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,812 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Gartner worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,185 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,650,304,000 after buying an additional 509,902 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,322,113 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,136,154,000 after acquiring an additional 669,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,206 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $922,728,000 after acquiring an additional 96,809 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,166,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,113,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts: Sign Up

Gartner Trading Down 3.0%

IT opened at $153.82 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $451.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.33. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $200.00 to $183.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gartner from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $176.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Trending Headlines about Gartner

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gartner released a new CMO Spend Survey showing marketers are still prioritizing AI, with 15.3% of marketing budgets allocated to AI initiatives, which supports the view that Gartner remains a relevant voice on enterprise technology spending trends. Article Title

Gartner released a new CMO Spend Survey showing marketers are still prioritizing AI, with 15.3% of marketing budgets allocated to AI initiatives, which supports the view that Gartner remains a relevant voice on enterprise technology spending trends. Positive Sentiment: Another Gartner-referenced report said AI is reshaping consulting strategies and that Gartner has lifted its outlook, suggesting ongoing demand for its research and advisory services. Article Title

Another Gartner-referenced report said AI is reshaping consulting strategies and that Gartner has lifted its outlook, suggesting ongoing demand for its research and advisory services. Neutral Sentiment: Several industry stories cited Gartner research on topics like AI adoption, cybersecurity, and IT spending, reinforcing Gartner’s influence, but these items are indirect and do not by themselves change the company’s financial outlook. Article Title

Several industry stories cited Gartner research on topics like AI adoption, cybersecurity, and IT spending, reinforcing Gartner’s influence, but these items are indirect and do not by themselves change the company’s financial outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A Gartner study found many companies are cutting jobs with automation but not seeing higher ROI, which is more a commentary on industry behavior than a direct catalyst for Gartner shares. Article Title

A Gartner study found many companies are cutting jobs with automation but not seeing higher ROI, which is more a commentary on industry behavior than a direct catalyst for Gartner shares. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms reiterated the May 18 lead-plaintiff deadline in a securities class action against Gartner, keeping legal risk and possible overhang on the stock in focus. Article Title

Multiple law firms reiterated the May 18 lead-plaintiff deadline in a securities class action against Gartner, keeping legal risk and possible overhang on the stock in focus. Negative Sentiment: Additional class-action reminders from other firms likely add to sentiment pressure, as investors remain focused on alleged investor harm tied to Gartner’s prior disclosures. Article Title

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gartner, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gartner wasn't on the list.

While Gartner currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here