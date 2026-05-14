Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Buys 22,629 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 711.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,810 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,629 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in TKO Group were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 1,680.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about TKO Group

Here are the key news stories impacting TKO Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 10,805 shares, adding to his stake and signaling strong confidence in TKO’s prospects. SEC filing

CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 10,805 shares, adding to his stake and signaling strong confidence in TKO’s prospects. Positive Sentiment: Insider Mark S. Shapiro purchased 10,807 shares, another notable insider buy that investors may read as a bullish signal. SEC filing

Insider Mark S. Shapiro purchased 10,807 shares, another notable insider buy that investors may read as a bullish signal. Positive Sentiment: CFO Andrew M. Schleimer acquired 2,696 shares, further reinforcing management’s confidence in the stock. SEC filing

CFO Andrew M. Schleimer acquired 2,696 shares, further reinforcing management’s confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: TKO announced a multi-year deal with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance, expanding its live-event presence and potentially supporting future revenue growth. Article

TKO announced a multi-year deal with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance, expanding its live-event presence and potentially supporting future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company updated its Rule 10b5-1 share repurchase plan, which may be viewed as a sign of capital return and management confidence. Article

The company updated its Rule 10b5-1 share repurchase plan, which may be viewed as a sign of capital return and management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Reports about Jake Paul and criticism from Kevin Nash are more publicity-related than clearly financial, so they are less likely to be a major stock driver. Article Article

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 10,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,625,093.95. This represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $50,584.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,715.85. The trade was a 71.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and sold 30,656 shares valued at $6,201,927. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.2%

TKO opened at $183.71 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.29 and a twelve month high of $226.94. The company's 50-day moving average price is $194.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. TKO Group's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. TKO Group's payout ratio is presently 116.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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