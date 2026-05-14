Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,333 shares of the company's stock after selling 127,304 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $4,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 2.12. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. SoFi Technologies's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $187,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 333,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,415,717. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,634,925.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 124,197 shares of company stock worth $2,191,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

See Also

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