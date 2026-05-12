Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895,201 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 653,925 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $24,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $207,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 188,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,359,320.24. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $49,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,422,419.96. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 29,598 shares of company stock valued at $966,877 in the last three months. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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