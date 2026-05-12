Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $21.25 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,024 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $21,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 14.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Xylem by 56.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Xylem by 97.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem by 114.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xylem Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $112.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $133.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.82 and a 52-week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on XYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.77.

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Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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