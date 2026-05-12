Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $23.76 Million Stock Holdings in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,517 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Moody's were worth $23,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody's by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 363 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody's by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moody's by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Moody's by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC boosted its position in Moody's by 4.4% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Moody's Trading Down 0.6%

MCO opened at $448.48 on Tuesday. Moody's Corporation has a 1-year low of $402.28 and a 1-year high of $546.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.18.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Moody's's payout ratio is 29.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Weiss Ratings downgraded Moody's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $531.00 target price on Moody's in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moody's from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moody's from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Moody's from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody's presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $544.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Moody's

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody's

In other Moody's news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total value of $684,194.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,067,397.71. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total transaction of $73,689.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,473.77. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,188. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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