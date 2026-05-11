Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $33.96 Million Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,385 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 79,386 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Target worth $33,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in Target by 11.4% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its position in Target by 4.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,860 shares of the retailer's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Target by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,361 shares of the retailer's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in Target by 3.5% in the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the retailer's stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $125.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.47.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Evercore set a $125.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Target from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $118.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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