Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,555 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Get HON alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.8%

HON opened at $219.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.76 and a 52 week high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Honeywell International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Honeywell International wasn't on the list.

While Honeywell International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here