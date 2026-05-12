Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,371 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,589 shares of the company's stock worth $52,328,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total value of $4,126,931.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,357.94. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,714 shares of company stock worth $7,050,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $561.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $481.00 to $436.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $517.82.

Read Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $426.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $487.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.55. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.00 and a 1-year high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HCA Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCA Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While HCA Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here