Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 234.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,606,473 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,228,629 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned about 1.00% of Amcor worth $38,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 81.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company's stock.

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Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.06%.The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.980-4.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Amcor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

Key Stories Impacting Amcor

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amcor said revenue topped expectations and raised its full-year guidance, which helped spark buying interest and suggests operating trends are improving. Amcor (AMCR) rises after revenue beat and higher full-year guidance

Amcor said revenue topped expectations and raised its full-year guidance, which helped spark buying interest and suggests operating trends are improving. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms remained constructive after the report: Citigroup kept a buy rating, JPMorgan held an overweight view, and Truist reaffirmed a buy rating with a slightly higher target, reinforcing a favorable analyst backdrop. Analyst rating updates

Several Wall Street firms remained constructive after the report: Citigroup kept a buy rating, JPMorgan held an overweight view, and Truist reaffirmed a buy rating with a slightly higher target, reinforcing a favorable analyst backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Amcor also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, supporting the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors with a roughly 6.5% annualized yield.

Amcor also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, supporting the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors with a roughly 6.5% annualized yield. Neutral Sentiment: An earnings-call summary noted strong synergy progress but some cash flow strain, indicating execution remains important even after the upbeat quarter. Amcor Earnings Call: Synergies Strong, Cash Flow Strained

An earnings-call summary noted strong synergy progress but some cash flow strain, indicating execution remains important even after the upbeat quarter. Neutral Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued Amcor looks inexpensive on a forward P/E basis and highlighted the dividend as a reason to wait, which supports valuation but does not point to a major near-term catalyst. Amcor: Mispriced At Multi-Year Low Forward P/E With A Dividend That Pays To Wait

One Seeking Alpha piece argued Amcor looks inexpensive on a forward P/E basis and highlighted the dividend as a reason to wait, which supports valuation but does not point to a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive tone, Citigroup and JPMorgan both lowered price targets, suggesting analysts see a bit less upside than before even while maintaining bullish ratings. Price target reductions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Amcor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amcor from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCR

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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