Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Sells 116,466 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,144 shares of the company's stock after selling 116,466 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Pinterest by 3,839.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2,409.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Pinterest

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $549,000. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Pinterest from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Pinterest from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.40.

View Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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