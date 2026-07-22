Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,440 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,973 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Texas Pacific Land worth $81,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2,177.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.33, for a total value of $332,273.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,973.20. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $417.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52-week low of $269.23 and a 52-week high of $547.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.59.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.03% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $233.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Corporation will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Texas Pacific Land's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $639.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation NYSE: TPL is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company's origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company's primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

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