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Swiss National Bank Acquires 124,600 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
CRH logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Swiss National Bank increased its CRH stake by 6.8% in the first quarter, buying 124,600 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 1,967,060 shares valued at about $206.8 million.
  • CRH reported quarterly earnings that beat analyst expectations, with EPS of -$0.20 versus -$0.22 expected and revenue of $7.37 billion, up 9.1% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains mostly bullish on CRH, with a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.19, while the company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967,060 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of CRH worth $206,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 29,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $102.96 on Monday. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $92.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.15.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Weiss Ratings lowered CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $141.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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