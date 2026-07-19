Swiss National Bank Acquires 302,900 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568,400 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 302,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Philip Morris International worth $755,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 156,933 shares of the company's stock worth $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company's stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $192.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $194.62. The company's 50-day moving average is $182.37 and its 200 day moving average is $174.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 82.70%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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