Swiss National Bank Acquires 66,700 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,015 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Lumentum worth $146,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 118.8% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 687.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

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Lumentum Price Performance

LITE opened at $732.82 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $1,085.68. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $865.06 and a 200 day moving average of $713.14.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 target price on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,012.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $2,372,473.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,951 shares in the company, valued at $58,144,206.45. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,438,623.85. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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