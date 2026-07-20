Swiss National Bank Acquires 87,300 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Entergy worth $147,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 800,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $74,512,000 after buying an additional 318,221 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,473,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Entergy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 60,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 928,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $87,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,742 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $122.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ETR opened at $113.43 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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