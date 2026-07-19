Swiss National Bank Acquires 89,400 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of T-Mobile US worth $310,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.2% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 104,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $21,963,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,449,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $304,369,000 after buying an additional 198,287 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $192.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $261.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Arete Research increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.96.

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Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: TMUS still screens as an earnings-growth story, with Erste Group Bank’s FY2027 EPS estimate at $13.52, well above the current full-year consensus of $10.53, suggesting solid longer-term profit potential.

TMUS still screens as an earnings-growth story, with Erste Group Bank’s FY2027 EPS estimate at $13.52, well above the current full-year consensus of $10.53, suggesting solid longer-term profit potential. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to focus on upcoming earnings, with several previews noting that T-Mobile may not have the usual setup for a clear beat, keeping investor expectations cautious ahead of the report.

Analysts continue to focus on upcoming earnings, with several previews noting that T-Mobile may not have the usual setup for a clear beat, keeping investor expectations cautious ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: One valuation update trimmed T-Mobile’s fair value estimate to $253.88 from $259.08, reflecting a modestly more conservative view tied to competitive concerns around Starlink and spectrum strategy. T Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Cut As Starlink Risks Shape Analyst Views

One valuation update trimmed T-Mobile’s fair value estimate to $253.88 from $259.08, reflecting a modestly more conservative view tied to competitive concerns around Starlink and spectrum strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also slightly cut FY2026 EPS to $10.45 from $10.47, a small reduction that does not materially change the outlook but adds to the cautious tone.

Erste Group also slightly cut FY2026 EPS to $10.45 from $10.47, a small reduction that does not materially change the outlook but adds to the cautious tone. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure on the stock appears to be pre-earnings caution, as investors weigh whether growth can match expectations and whether competitive threats could limit upside.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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