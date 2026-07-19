Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,604 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank's holdings in Booking were worth $398,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 140 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts: Sign Up

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $181.68 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $169.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.97. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.14 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Booking's payout ratio is 22.11%.

Key Booking News

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage on Booking Holdings with an “outperform” rating and a $211 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels and suggesting Wall Street still sees room for the stock to recover. Wedbush initiates coverage on Booking

Wedbush initiated coverage on Booking Holdings with an rating and a , implying meaningful upside from current levels and suggesting Wall Street still sees room for the stock to recover. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for Booking to $10.39 from $10.42 , a small reduction but still close to the consensus estimate of $10.43 , so the change was not a major earnings shock.

Erste Group slightly lowered its for Booking to from , a small reduction but still close to the consensus estimate of , so the change was not a major earnings shock. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles noted that Booking fell more than the broader market, indicating traders were selling the stock alongside a weaker tape and possibly taking profits after its strong run. Why Booking Holdings fell more than broader market

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Booking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Booking from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore set a $245.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $10,229,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 425,075 shares in the company, valued at $69,572,025.25. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booking wasn't on the list.

While Booking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here