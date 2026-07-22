Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,960 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Humana worth $61,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 114.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised Humana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Humana from $264.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $327.17.

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Humana Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $404.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $428.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.23. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The company had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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