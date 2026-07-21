Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,480 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Ingersoll Rand worth $92,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,219,327 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $177,324,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,533,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,961 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 65,189 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 636,270 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $50,405,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,624 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.86.

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Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

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