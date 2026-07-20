Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293,332 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Zoetis worth $152,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 66.5% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $76.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $160.48. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Trending Headlines about Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

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