Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,231 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 59,720 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Chubb worth $357,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chubb by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 315,893 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $102,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $387.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Chubb from $318.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:CB opened at $352.07 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $365.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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