Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,008 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Dell Technologies worth $152,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

DELL stock opened at $397.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.39. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

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About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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