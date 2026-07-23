Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,800 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of lululemon athletica worth $47,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,911 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $631,526,000 after purchasing an additional 71,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $391,544,000 after buying an additional 490,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,158 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $456,592,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $362,598,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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lululemon athletica Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $104.44 and a 12-month high of $226.24. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.10.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $161.00 to $113.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $148.35.

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Insider Activity

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,223.25. This trade represents a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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