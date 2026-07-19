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Swiss National Bank Buys 105,080 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Amgen logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swiss National Bank increased its Amgen stake by 7.1% in the first quarter, buying 105,080 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 1,580,353 shares valued at about $556 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with 76.50% of Amgen’s stock held by institutions. Several other hedge funds also added modestly to their positions during the period.
  • Analysts are still mixed on Amgen: the stock currently carries a consensus “Hold” rating, even as some firms raised price targets and Amgen beat its latest earnings and revenue estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580,353 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 105,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Amgen worth $556,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,039 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Trending Headlines about Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $366.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.77 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.69 and a 200-day moving average of $350.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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