Swiss National Bank Buys 115,400 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740,800 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Union Pacific worth $422,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $299.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $301.44 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $303.15. The company has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Key Headlines Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific received the first rail from Rocky Mountain Steel’s new $1.2 billion Pueblo mill, kicking off a seven-year domestic supply contract that could improve rail-input reliability and support efficiency. Article Title

Union Pacific received the first rail from Rocky Mountain Steel’s new $1.2 billion Pueblo mill, kicking off a seven-year domestic supply contract that could improve rail-input reliability and support efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive, with recent price-target increases and buy/outperform-style ratings helping reinforce expectations for stronger earnings and continued momentum. Article Title

Several analysts remain constructive, with recent price-target increases and buy/outperform-style ratings helping reinforce expectations for stronger earnings and continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Heading into Q2 results, earnings estimates have been rising as stronger freight demand may offset volume and supply-chain pressures, which could set up a positive catalyst if Union Pacific beats expectations. Article Title

Heading into Q2 results, earnings estimates have been rising as stronger freight demand may offset volume and supply-chain pressures, which could set up a positive catalyst if Union Pacific beats expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation article said Union Pacific looks fairly valued on cash flow, suggesting the shares may be closer to intrinsic value than deeply discounted, which is less of a near-term trading catalyst. Article Title

A valuation article said Union Pacific looks fairly valued on cash flow, suggesting the shares may be closer to intrinsic value than deeply discounted, which is less of a near-term trading catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Dan Loeb’s Third Point cut its Union Pacific stake by more than 90% while also slashing other railroad holdings, a move that may pressure sentiment around the sector amid merger uncertainty. Article Title

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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