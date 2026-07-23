Swiss National Bank Buys 1,477,637 Shares of Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,981,716 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,477,637 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Stellantis worth $48,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Stellantis from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.01.

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Stellantis Trading Up 0.2%

STLA stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Stellantis N.V. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellantis N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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