Swiss National Bank Buys 194,200 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699,694 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 194,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Realty Income worth $165,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,775,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,031,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,091 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,998,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $281,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,831,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,936 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,699,509 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $603,131,000 after purchasing an additional 823,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $67.93. The company's fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Realty Income's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's payout ratio is 266.39%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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