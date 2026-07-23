Swiss National Bank Buys 19,900 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Sun Communities worth $45,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Colliers Securities upgraded Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.05.

Read Our Latest Report on SUI

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,051.14. This trade represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 857,761 shares in the company, valued at $102,897,009.56. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The company had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sun Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sun Communities wasn't on the list.

While Sun Communities currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here