Swiss National Bank Buys 214,600 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Swiss National Bank grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136,704 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 214,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of VICI Properties worth $85,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 204.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company's stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company's stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 976,778 shares of the company's stock worth $31,843,000 after buying an additional 478,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.21.

Read Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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