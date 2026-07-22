Swiss National Bank Buys 22,400 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,400 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Leidos worth $55,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,686.75. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Leidos's payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $178.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $171.00 to $152.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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