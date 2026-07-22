Swiss National Bank Buys 22,500 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,500 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $55,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 736.7% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 44,837 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 77,620 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 34,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of BR stock opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.83 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $146.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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