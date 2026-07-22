Swiss National Bank Buys 2,320 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,055 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of United Therapeutics worth $71,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,849 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $110,045,000 after buying an additional 70,445 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,622 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.56, for a total transaction of $4,586,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,960,240.32. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Malcolm sold 325 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.59, for a total transaction of $178,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $247,765.50. This trade represents a 41.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 535,379 shares of company stock valued at $299,468,343 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $644.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $535.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $550.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.90. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $272.12 and a 52-week high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The company's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While United Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here