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Swiss National Bank Buys 245,000 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Annaly Capital Management logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.9% in the first quarter, buying an additional 245,000 shares and bringing its total holding to 2,004,500 shares worth about $42.4 million.
  • Annaly reported quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, topping Wall Street estimates, while revenue of $892.86 million also came in well above expectations.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.75 per share from $0.70, implying an annualized yield of about 13.3% and signaling continued shareholder returns.
  • Interested in Annaly Capital Management? Here are five stocks we like better.

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,004,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Annaly Capital Management worth $42,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80,481 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company's stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.80 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 43.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management's payout ratio is currently 101.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Key Stories Impacting Annaly Capital Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Annaly Capital Management this week:

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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